Castleark Management LLC Sells 835 Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Castleark Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Hess Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. American Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hess Midstream by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hess Midstream by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hess Midstream by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Hess Midstream news, CEO John B. Hess sold 32,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $753,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

HESM has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hess Midstream in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hess Midstream from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Hess Midstream stock opened at $24.67 on Thursday. Hess Midstream LP has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $27.62. The firm has a market cap of $617.74 million, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.80.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $288.80 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.4526 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.17%.

Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

