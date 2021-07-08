Castleark Management LLC Sells 2,135 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Castleark Management LLC reduced its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 62.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 49.8% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 13.3% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,878,000 after acquiring an additional 8,496 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.6% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 18,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 15.8% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 297,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,846,000 after acquiring an additional 40,565 shares during the period. 77.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

VEEV opened at $324.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $285.62. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $232.53 and a 12 month high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

VEEV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.29.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total value of $615,289.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,119.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.06, for a total value of $127,950.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,752,892.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,781 shares of company stock worth $3,867,709 over the last three months. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.