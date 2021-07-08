Castleark Management LLC Has $149,000 Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Castleark Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 61.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,149,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,846,000 after buying an additional 165,569 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,201,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,202,000 after buying an additional 1,781,972 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 7,857,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,179,000 after buying an additional 80,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 12.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,260,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,124,000 after buying an additional 368,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 6.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,933,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,858,000 after purchasing an additional 189,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PTON. Wedbush cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $123.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.74. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.23 and a 12-month high of $171.09. The company has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a PE ratio of 199.50 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.28.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total transaction of $1,172,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total value of $4,605,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 148,239 shares of company stock worth $14,641,211 and have sold 907,684 shares worth $102,030,185. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

