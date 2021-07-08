Castleark Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Castleark Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 36.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MKTX. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 56.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 7,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.64, for a total transaction of $3,140,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,236,151.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.92, for a total value of $1,340,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,111,408.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,070 shares of company stock valued at $9,962,539 in the last three months. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MarketAxess stock opened at $450.08 on Thursday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $431.19 and a one year high of $606.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $456.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.26 and a beta of 0.38.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 42.62%. The company had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 33.63%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $538.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $545.22.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

