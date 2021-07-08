Cassia Capital Partners LLC Acquires 9,714 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY)

Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,714 shares during the quarter. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May accounts for about 1.5% of Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cassia Capital Partners LLC owned 2.45% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the first quarter worth about $52,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the first quarter worth about $519,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter worth about $691,000.

Shares of FMAY stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,031. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.73. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May has a 12 month low of $31.93 and a 12 month high of $36.52.

