CashBet Coin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $18,630.00 (CBC)

CashBet Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 8th. CashBet Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $18,630.00 worth of CashBet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CashBet Coin has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One CashBet Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $7.50, $10.39, $33.94 and $13.77.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CashBet Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00056487 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003198 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $298.70 or 0.00913156 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 96.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005328 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

About CashBet Coin

CashBet Coin (CRYPTO:CBC) is a coin. CashBet Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CashBet Coin’s official website is coin.cashbet.com . The official message board for CashBet Coin is medium.com/@CashBetCoin . CashBet Coin’s official Twitter account is @cashbet_mgt and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CashBet Coin is https://reddit.com/r/CasinoBettingCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

CashBet Coin Coin Trading

CashBet Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $7.50, $13.77, $24.68, $32.15, $24.43, $33.94, $18.94, $50.98, $5.60, $20.33 and $51.55. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBet Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CashBet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CashBet Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CashBet Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.