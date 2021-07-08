Cascades (TSE:CAS) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

Cascades (TSE:CAS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at CIBC in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$17.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CAS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$20.50 price objective on shares of Cascades in a report on Monday. TD Securities raised Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Cascades to C$20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Cascades from C$18.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Cascades from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.86.

Shares of TSE CAS opened at C$15.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$14.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.61. Cascades has a 1-year low of C$13.06 and a 1-year high of C$18.48. The stock has a market cap of C$1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 7.84.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.21 billion. Analysts predict that Cascades will post 1.9599999 EPS for the current year.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

