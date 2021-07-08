Cascades (TSE:CAS) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

Cascades (TSE:CAS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at CIBC in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$17.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.11% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CAS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$20.50 price objective on shares of Cascades in a report on Monday. TD Securities raised Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Cascades to C$20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Cascades from C$18.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Cascades from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.86.
Shares of TSE CAS opened at C$15.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$14.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.61. Cascades has a 1-year low of C$13.06 and a 1-year high of C$18.48. The stock has a market cap of C$1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 7.84.
Cascades Company Profile
Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.
