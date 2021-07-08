Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America began coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 294.5% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $48.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.81. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $23.26 and a 12-month high of $49.10.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

