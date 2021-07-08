Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Holdings Increased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 44.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,523 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,318,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 71,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 15,928 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 9.0% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 161,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 13,306 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 19.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.16.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,751,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $2,491,549.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,304,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,620,262.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $24.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $31.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.91.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by ($0.19). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. On average, analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

