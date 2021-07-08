Carnival Co. & (LON:CCL) Earns “Sell” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their sell rating on shares of Carnival Co. & (LON:CCL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Shares of LON CCL opened at GBX 1,575.40 ($20.58) on Monday. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of GBX 782.11 ($10.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,890.20 ($24.70). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5,156.62. The stock has a market cap of £17.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.