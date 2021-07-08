Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.68% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cardiff Oncology Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing treatment for cancer patients. The company’s product pipeline consists of a Phase 1b/2 study of onvansertib in combination with FOLFIRI/Avastin(R) in KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer; a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with Zytiga(R) in Zytiga-resistant metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with decitabine in relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Cardiff Oncology Inc., formerly known as Trovagene Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of Cardiff Oncology stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.61. 739,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,876. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.09. Cardiff Oncology has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The company has a market cap of $248.22 million, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.80.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 5,512.97% and a negative return on equity of 26.25%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cardiff Oncology will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRDF. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 457,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after purchasing an additional 109,727 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 8,047.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 41,603 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 199,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 23,916 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 19,703 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

