Capital International Investors Sells 348 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Capital International Investors trimmed its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 372,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 0.19% of Liberty Broadband worth $55,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LBRDK. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 171,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,203,000 after buying an additional 66,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $178.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.42. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $125.62 and a 1-year high of $178.35.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $246.53 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 156.13%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on LBRDK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.20.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.