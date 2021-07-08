Capital International Investors Purchases New Stake in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)

Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,164,000. Capital International Investors owned 0.64% of Sana Biotechnology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at $79,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at about $153,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at about $327,000. 47.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SANA opened at $19.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.58. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.28 and a 52-week high of $44.60.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.10). On average, research analysts expect that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sana Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sana Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

About Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

