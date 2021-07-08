Capital International Investors Decreases Stake in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Capital International Investors decreased its position in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) by 62.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 563,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 936,866 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 0.14% of GoodRx worth $21,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDRX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in GoodRx by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,704,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,109,000 after buying an additional 1,054,662 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GoodRx by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,145,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,529,000 after purchasing an additional 745,000 shares during the last quarter. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,170,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of GoodRx by 247.2% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 692,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,011,000 after purchasing an additional 492,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of GoodRx by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,569,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,315,000 after purchasing an additional 455,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

GDRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of GoodRx from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of GoodRx from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.82.

In related news, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 398,515 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $13,059,336.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,447,937.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 3,300 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $108,933.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,138,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,592,741.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 451,774 shares of company stock worth $14,004,559 and have sold 1,475,191 shares worth $52,798,355. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx stock opened at $32.38 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 17.82 and a current ratio of 17.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion and a PE ratio of -33.73. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $64.22.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $160.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.61 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

