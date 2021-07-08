Capital International Investors Boosts Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 199,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,153 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $45,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 398,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,849,000 after buying an additional 7,041 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $817,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

BABA opened at $208.00 on Thursday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $204.39 and a one year high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $217.34. The company has a market cap of $562.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.80.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.30.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

