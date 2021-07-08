Capital International Investors Acquires Shares of 923,269 Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG)

Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 923,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,573,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Adagene in the 1st quarter valued at $617,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adagene in the 1st quarter worth $1,140,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Adagene in the 1st quarter worth $7,871,000. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd bought a new position in shares of Adagene in the 1st quarter worth $8,230,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Adagene in the 1st quarter worth $10,871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Adagene alerts:

ADAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on Adagene in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.57 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adagene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.14.

Shares of Adagene stock opened at $13.49 on Thursday. Adagene Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.11 and a 12 month high of $31.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.50.

Adagene Profile

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. Its lead product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb for cancer treatment; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Adagene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adagene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.