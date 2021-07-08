Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.17% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Capital Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company for Capital Bank, National Association. Capital Bank, National Association, is a commercial-focused national banking association which offers commercial and consumer banking services. The Company offers personal and commercial banking services, as well as cash management, commercial lending, consumer credit and residential mortgage and home loans. Capital Bancorp Inc. is based in Rockville, United States. “

NASDAQ CBNK traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.79. 29,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,343. Capital Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $24.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $272.41 million, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.46.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital Bancorp will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James F. Whalen sold 98,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $2,157,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,061.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Bernstein sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $66,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,388 shares of company stock worth $3,976,504. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Capital Bancorp by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Capital Bancorp by 69.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Capital Bancorp by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. 26.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.

