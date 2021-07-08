Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cannae Holdings, Inc. holds majority and minority equity investment stakes in a number of entities, including Ceridian Holdings, LLC, American Blue Ribbon Holdings, LLC and T-System Holding LLC. Cannae Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Fidelity National Financial Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

Get Cannae alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut Cannae from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Cannae stock opened at $33.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.64. Cannae has a 52 week low of $32.88 and a 52 week high of $46.57.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($2.40). The firm had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.70 million. Cannae had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 154.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cannae will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 8,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $185,980,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan D. Coy purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.82 per share, for a total transaction of $34,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 12,000 shares of company stock worth $430,250 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNNE. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Cannae by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 120,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cannae by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Cannae by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 145,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,455,000 after acquiring an additional 16,297 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Cannae during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Cannae during the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cannae (CNNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.