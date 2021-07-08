Canfor (TSE:CFP) Price Target Increased to C$44.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its target price raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 52.94% from the stock’s current price.

CFP has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Canfor to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canfor from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$53.00 target price on shares of Canfor in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Canfor from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Canfor in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Canfor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.33.

CFP stock traded up C$0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$28.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,801. The firm has a market cap of C$3.60 billion and a PE ratio of 3.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$29.18. Canfor has a twelve month low of C$13.04 and a twelve month high of C$35.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.12.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.40 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.94 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canfor will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

