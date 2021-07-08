Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $90.82

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$90.82 and last traded at C$92.97, with a volume of 1348037 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$96.79.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CP shares. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$500.00 to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$540.00 to C$525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$587.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$495.00 to C$517.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$363.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.89, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$178.88. The company has a market cap of C$61.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported C$0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.87 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 16.3500003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 18.86%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

