Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 384,647 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 2,800,308 shares.The stock last traded at $36.27 and had previously closed at $36.46.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.93.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.3855 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -151.16%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 35.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,953 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

