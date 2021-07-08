Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Purchased by Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 571.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,436,000 after purchasing an additional 41,073 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 833.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,579,000 after purchasing an additional 330,000 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 62,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,825,000 after purchasing an additional 33,599 shares in the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNI traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $106.38. 385,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,407,315. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $75.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $87.64 and a 12-month high of $119.61.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.4964 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNI. CIBC raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank raised Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Loop Capital raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.13.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

