Calvin Yu Sells 3,334 Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Stock

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) VP Calvin Yu sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $115,523.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Calvin Yu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 2nd, Calvin Yu sold 110,840 shares of Alector stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total transaction of $3,628,901.60.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Calvin Yu sold 1,844 shares of Alector stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $32,767.88.

Shares of ALEC stock opened at $39.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.50. Alector, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $43.32.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 69.73% and a negative net margin of 1,122.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alector, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Alector by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,258,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,618,000 after buying an additional 1,199,285 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alector during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,862,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alector by 819.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 948,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,102,000 after acquiring an additional 845,333 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in Alector in the first quarter worth approximately $12,136,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Alector by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,706,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,950,000 after purchasing an additional 567,632 shares during the period. 57.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALEC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alector from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Alector in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Alector in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

