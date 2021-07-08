Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CMCL) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 15th

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This is an increase from Caledonia Mining’s previous dividend of $0.12. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of CMCL opened at GBX 960 ($12.54) on Thursday. Caledonia Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 880 ($11.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,900 ($24.82). The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of £116.34 million and a P/E ratio of 9.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,041.77.

About Caledonia Mining

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. Its primary asset is the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

