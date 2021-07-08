Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 123.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVGW. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Calavo Growers by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,183,000 after acquiring an additional 53,187 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Calavo Growers by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Calavo Growers by 249.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $61.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.36 and a beta of 0.88. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.16 and a 1-year high of $85.40.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $276.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.63 million. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVGW. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

In other news, Director Donald M. Sanders sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

