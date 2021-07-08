CaixaPay (CXP) Market Cap Achieves $7.89 Million

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded 3,850.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 8th. One CaixaPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CaixaPay has a market capitalization of $7.89 million and approximately $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded 3,826.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00047272 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00123039 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.41 or 0.00169872 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,603.53 or 0.99949954 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.00965593 BTC.

About CaixaPay

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay . CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

Buying and Selling CaixaPay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CaixaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CaixaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

