Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 3,540 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 85,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,540 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $5,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 188.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,136,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,523,767,000 after acquiring an additional 17,069,173 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 99.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,390,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,381,000 after buying an additional 2,188,676 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $65,048,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,349,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $428,468,000 after buying an additional 717,747 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 45.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,143,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,033,000 after buying an additional 665,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $1,820,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $312,324.30. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,967 shares of company stock valued at $2,794,975. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $60.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $49.06 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.51.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.48%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PEG shares. Mizuho upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

