Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Reduces Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $7,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BDX. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.67.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $251.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $243.86. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $219.50 and a fifty-two week high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

