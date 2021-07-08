Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $6.61 Million Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,006 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $6,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 120.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 686.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3,150.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STZ opened at $227.08 on Thursday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $160.63 and a one year high of $244.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $234.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 6,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total value of $1,576,462.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,914,696.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total transaction of $2,897,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,875,418.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,986,684 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on STZ. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Sunday, June 6th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. OTR Global upgraded Constellation Brands from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.43.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

