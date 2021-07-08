Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $5.41 Million Holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 241.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,653 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $5,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $21,905,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $468,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $4,169,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,476,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,322,000. 31.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on TME. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.20 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.11.

TME stock opened at $13.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.04. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $13.58 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.53.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

