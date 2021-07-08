Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT) Shares Up 2.1%

Shares of Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT) shot up 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 482.40 ($6.30) and last traded at GBX 472.80 ($6.18). 199,089 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 761,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 463 ($6.05).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23.

Bytes Technology Group Company Profile (LON:BYIT)

Bytes Technology Group plc provides software, IT security, hardware, and cloud services in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company sells servers, laptops, and other devices; various cloud-based and non-cloud-based licenses; and externally and internally provided training and consulting services.

