Bvf Partners L. P/Il Buys 317,279 Shares of Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Stock

Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 317,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.65 per share, with a total value of $4,965,416.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ RAIN opened at $18.15 on Thursday. Rain Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $23.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.62.

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.23). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rain Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

RAIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Rain Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

About Rain Therapeutics

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

