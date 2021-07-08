Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.55 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) to announce sales of $4.55 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.97 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.27 billion. Builders FirstSource posted sales of $1.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full year sales of $16.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.40 billion to $17.71 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $15.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.37 billion to $17.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 27.49%. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.93.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,605,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,665,679. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 2.41. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $19.03 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Coliseum Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $394,682,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 43.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,926,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,205,000 after buying an additional 7,882,845 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 72.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,539,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,242,000 after buying an additional 2,755,390 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,134,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 87.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,860,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,643,000 after buying an additional 1,335,270 shares during the period. 98.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

