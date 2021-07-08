BTSE (BTSE) Market Cap Hits $24.95 Million

BTSE (CURRENCY:BTSE) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. BTSE has a total market capitalization of $24.95 million and $536,259.00 worth of BTSE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BTSE coin can currently be purchased for about $5.73 or 0.00017436 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BTSE has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00047103 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00124504 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.54 or 0.00165955 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,738.59 or 0.99609724 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $313.65 or 0.00954296 BTC.

About BTSE

BTSE’s total supply is 165,904,711 coins and its circulating supply is 4,354,711 coins. BTSE’s official Twitter account is @BTSEcom . BTSE’s official website is www.btse.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BTSE is a multi-currency spot and futures trading platform custom-built and is designed to bring efficiency and stability to the cryptocurrency trading landscape today. The BTSE utility token provides a unique opportunity for existing BTSE users and those who wish to use BTSE’s platforms and services. “

BTSE Coin Trading

