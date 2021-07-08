(BTA.L) (LON:BTA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

(BTA.L) (LON:BTA) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 189.44 ($2.48).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BTA shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded (BTA.L) to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on shares of (BTA.L) in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of (BTA.L) in a report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on (BTA.L) from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded (BTA.L) to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

