Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) to announce $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Bryn Mawr Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.67. Bryn Mawr Bank posted earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will report full year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.99. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bryn Mawr Bank.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $54.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.54 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 24.83%.

BMTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stephens cut Bryn Mawr Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.83.

NASDAQ BMTC opened at $39.96 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $794.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.95. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 52 week low of $23.90 and a 52 week high of $49.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

