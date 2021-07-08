Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.840-$1.890 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.31 billion-$2.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.32 billion.

Shares of BRKR opened at $79.21 on Thursday. Bruker has a 1-year low of $37.27 and a 1-year high of $79.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 59.56, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.31.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. Bruker had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The firm had revenue of $554.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Bruker’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bruker will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

BRKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bruker from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Bruker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Bruker currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.64.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

