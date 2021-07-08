Brown Advisory Securities LLC Sells 800 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 22.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 132.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $7,191,467.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $1,175,155.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 214,322 shares of company stock valued at $19,926,666. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STX shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Susquehanna raised Seagate Technology from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.17.

Shares of STX stock opened at $87.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $43.53 and a 52-week high of $106.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 88.26% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.64%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.