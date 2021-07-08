Brown Advisory Inc. Trims Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,408 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.22% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $44,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,311,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,442 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 421.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 554,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,608,000 after buying an additional 448,001 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 743,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,957,000 after buying an additional 220,339 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 237.3% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,636,000 after buying an additional 201,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 21,024.4% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 122,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,870,000 after buying an additional 122,152 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $105.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.32. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $73.79 and a 1-year high of $105.50.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

