Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 51,007 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 457,909 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51,007 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of Woodward worth $55,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Woodward by 333.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 272.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Paul Donovan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $129,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total value of $378,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,821.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,616 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,234. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

WWD stock opened at $122.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 41.97, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.72. Woodward, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $130.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.26.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $581.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.50 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.41%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist boosted their price target on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Woodward in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.57.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

