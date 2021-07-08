Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 4,288 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,288 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $50,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 28.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 136,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,316,000 after purchasing an additional 30,130 shares during the period. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 3.9% in the first quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 31,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 11.9% in the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 22,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 197,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,915,000 after acquiring an additional 6,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.4% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 646,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,451,000 after acquiring an additional 32,957 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.38.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $149.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $150.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.90%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

