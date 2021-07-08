Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 40,943 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 40,943 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $42,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,685,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 32,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in General Dynamics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GD opened at $189.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $129.17 and a twelve month high of $197.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $190.15. The company has a market capitalization of $53.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $216.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.47.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

