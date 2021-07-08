Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 8,044 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,044 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.72% of Hamilton Lane worth $33,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 46.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 130,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,573,000 after purchasing an additional 41,722 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,384,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,713,000 after acquiring an additional 83,747 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 57.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter worth about $4,262,000. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HLNE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hamilton Lane has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.75.

Shares of NASDAQ HLNE opened at $92.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.14. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 0.82. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 1 year low of $59.64 and a 1 year high of $97.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.17 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 52.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

