Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Tower House Partners LLP

Tower House Partners LLP lowered its stake in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 576,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 181,571 shares during the quarter. Brooks Automation accounts for about 22.9% of Tower House Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Tower House Partners LLP owned 0.78% of Brooks Automation worth $47,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BRKS. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the first quarter worth $32,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Brooks Automation by 38.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Brooks Automation in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Brooks Automation in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BRKS shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Brooks Automation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.11.

Shares of BRKS stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.95. 3,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.74 and a beta of 1.96. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.65 and a 1 year high of $108.72.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Brooks Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

In other Brooks Automation news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total transaction of $2,345,235.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,711 shares in the company, valued at $32,438,830.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $98,296.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,631,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,902 shares of company stock worth $4,746,176 in the last ninety days. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

