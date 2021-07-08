Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P. owns and operates renewable power platform. The company’s power generating portfolio comprised of hydroelectric generating, wind facilities and natural gas-fired plants. It operates in the United States, Canada and Brazil. The company sells its generation output to public power authorities, load-serving utilities and industrial users. Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P., is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

BEP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. R. F. Lafferty reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $49.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet cut Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.21.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.06. The company had a trading volume of 209,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,500. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of -44.95 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.54. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52-week low of $25.95 and a 52-week high of $49.87.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.6% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,056,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,609,000 after buying an additional 11,577 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 26,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,739 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,378,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,477,000 after acquiring an additional 311,894 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 70.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 118,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 49,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 12,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.