Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.199 per share on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th.
Shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund stock opened at $22.36 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.88. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 52 week low of $15.86 and a 52 week high of $22.70.
About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund
