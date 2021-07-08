Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Property Partners were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,572,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,747,000 after purchasing an additional 17,473,467 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,768,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,361,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,578,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $18,706,000. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BPY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Property Partners from $17.00 to $18.17 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Brookfield Property Partners to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of BPY opened at $18.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of -21.77 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $10.46 and a 12-month high of $19.20.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative net margin of 16.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

