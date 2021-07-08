Brokers Offer Predictions for CME Group Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CME Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 5th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.88 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.87.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 41.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CME has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Atlantic Securities downgraded CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.80.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $206.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $213.60. CME Group has a 52-week low of $146.89 and a 52-week high of $221.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $74.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $6,114,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,699,378.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard J. Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $322,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,214,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,092 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,159. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 370.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

