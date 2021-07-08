Brokers Offer Predictions for Barrett Business Services, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Barrett Business Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 7th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.16.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BBSI. Roth Capital raised their price target on Barrett Business Services from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th.

BBSI opened at $71.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.29. Barrett Business Services has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $79.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.33%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 76.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Barrett Business Services by 24.1% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 36,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Barrett Business Services by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 80.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

