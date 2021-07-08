Brokers Issue Forecasts for Snap-on Incorporated’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SNA)

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Snap-on in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 6th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.24 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.51. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Snap-on’s FY2021 earnings at $14.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.43 EPS.

SNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Snap-on from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.50.

NYSE SNA opened at $226.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $239.59. Snap-on has a 1 year low of $128.66 and a 1 year high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.30%.

In other Snap-on news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 5,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.23, for a total value of $1,343,398.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,254 shares in the company, valued at $12,056,478.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total transaction of $538,717.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,632 shares of company stock valued at $15,793,434 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNA. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Snap-on during the first quarter worth about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new position in Snap-on during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

